U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth

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U.S. Army Sgt. Christian Alonso, a military police officer assigned to the 603rd Military Police Company, demonstrates how to handle an M4 carbine at an Estonian Defence League youth camp at Läsna Community Center in Läsna, Estonia, July 10, 2026. Participants explored military equipment, tried on protective gear and spoke with Soldiers about military service and life in the United States, strengthening relationships between NATO allies through people-to-people engagement. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)