U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 603rd Military Police Company engage with participants of an Estonian Defence League youth camp at Läsna Community Center in Läsna, Estonia, July 10, 2026. The event gave local youth an opportunity to learn about military equipment and interact with Soldiers from the 603rd Military Police Company and 196th Public Affairs Detachment. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)