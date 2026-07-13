U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth

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U.S. Army Sgt. Aaron Kaczur, assigned to the 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, explains the mechanics of the M249 squad automatic weapon to participants of an Estonian Defence League youth camp at Läsna Community Center in Läsna, Estonia, July 10, 2026. Participants asked questions about the M249 squad automatic weapon's capabilities and role while learning about U.S. Army equipment and military service. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)