U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth

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U.S. Army 1st Lt. Buar Reh, assigned to the 603rd Military Police Company, teaches participants of an Estonian Defence League youth camp about U.S. military equipment at Läsna Community Center in Läsna, Estonia, July 10, 2026. Camp participants asked Soldiers from the 603rd Military Police Company and 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment about military equipment, Army life and American culture while learning about the role of Allied forces in supporting NATO's collective defense. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)