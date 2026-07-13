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    U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth [Image 2 of 7]

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    U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth

    ESTONIA

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Buar Reh, assigned to the 603rd Military Police Company, teaches participants of an Estonian Defence League youth camp about U.S. military equipment at Läsna Community Center in Läsna, Estonia, July 10, 2026. Camp participants asked Soldiers from the 603rd Military Police Company and 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment about military equipment, Army life and American culture while learning about the role of Allied forces in supporting NATO's collective defense. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 05:40
    Photo ID: 9813563
    VIRIN: 260710-A-OB517-1019
    Resolution: 6477x4318
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: EE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Katherine Zimpfer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth
    U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth
    U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth
    U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth
    U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth
    U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth
    U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth

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    VCORPS
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    Estonia
    196Sharpshooters
    EstonianDefenceLeague

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