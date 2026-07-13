U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth

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U.S. Army Sgt. Lance Archacki, a military police officer assigned to the 603rd Military Police Company, demonstrates how to separate the upper and lower receivers of an M9 pistol to a participant of an Estonian Defence League youth camp at Läsna Community Center in Läsna, Estonia, July 10, 2026. Soldiers demonstrated military equipment and answered questions from local youth as part of an outreach event that strengthened relationships with the local community and reinforced the U.S. and Estonia partnership. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)