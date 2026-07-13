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    U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth [Image 4 of 7]

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    U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth

    ESTONIA

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Sgt. Lance Archacki, a military police officer assigned to the 603rd Military Police Company, demonstrates how to separate the upper and lower receivers of an M9 pistol to a participant of an Estonian Defence League youth camp at Läsna Community Center in Läsna, Estonia, July 10, 2026. Soldiers demonstrated military equipment and answered questions from local youth as part of an outreach event that strengthened relationships with the local community and reinforced the U.S. and Estonia partnership. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 05:40
    Photo ID: 9813571
    VIRIN: 260710-A-OB517-1051
    Resolution: 5217x3636
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: EE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Katherine Zimpfer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth
    U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth
    U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth
    U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth
    U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth
    U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth
    U.S. Soldiers foster connections with Estonian youth

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    VCORPS
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    Estonia
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