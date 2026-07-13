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    New 374 AW commander visits local mayors [Image 4 of 6]

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    New 374 AW commander visits local mayors

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.12.2026

    Photo by Airman Carissa McSwain 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Mendoza, 374th Airlift Wing commander, poses for a photo with Yasuhiro Yamazaki, mayor of Musashimurayama, at the Musashimurayama City Hall, Japan, July 13, 2026. The U.S. and Japan alliance is the cornerstone of allied security interests in Asia and is founded on shared interests and values in regional stability, political, economic and personal freedoms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 02:32
    Photo ID: 9813443
    VIRIN: 260712-F-YL441-8048
    Resolution: 4996x3331
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, New 374 AW commander visits local mayors [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    New 374 AW commander visits local mayors
    New 374 AW commander visits local mayors
    New 374 AW commander visits local mayors
    New 374 AW commander visits local mayors
    New 374 AW commander visits local mayors
    New 374 AW commander visits local mayors

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    Yokota, Mayors, Community, Partnerships, Japan

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