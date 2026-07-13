New 374 AW commander visits local mayors

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U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Mendoza, 374th Airlift Wing commander, poses for a photo with Yasuhiro Yamazaki, mayor of Musashimurayama, at the Musashimurayama City Hall, Japan, July 13, 2026. The U.S. and Japan alliance is the cornerstone of allied security interests in Asia and is founded on shared interests and values in regional stability, political, economic and personal freedoms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)