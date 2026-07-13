New 374 AW commander visits local mayors

U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Mendoza, 374th Airlift Wing commander, receives a gift from Yasuhiro Yamazaki, mayor of Musashimurayama, at the Musashimurayama City Hall, Japan, July 13, 2026. Yokota Air Base plays a strong role in helping maintain the U.S. and Japan alliance, which improves the ability to maintain safe and stable air and space dominance throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 02:32
|Photo ID:
|9813439
|VIRIN:
|260712-F-YL441-8103
|Resolution:
|3511x2341
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
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