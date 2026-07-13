New 374 AW commander visits local mayors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Mendoza, 374th Airlift Wing commander, shakes hands with Yasuhiro Yamazaki, mayor of Musashimurayama, at the Musashimurayama City Hall, Japan, July 13, 2026. These meetings promote positive relations between U.S military members and local Japanese people while immersing leadership in the affairs of the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)