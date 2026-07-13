New 374 AW commander visits local mayors

U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Mendoza, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks to Makoto Ikeda, director general of the North Kanto Defense Bureau, in Tokyo, Japan, July 13, 2026. The U.S. and Japan alliance is the cornerstone of allied security interests in Asia and is founded on shared interests and values in regional stability, political, economic and personal freedoms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 02:32
|Photo ID:
|9813422
|VIRIN:
|260712-F-YL441-9799
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
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