New 374 AW commander visits local mayors

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U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Mendoza, 374th Airlift Wing commander, poses for a photo with Makoto Ikeda, director general of the North Kanto Defense Bureau, in Tokyo, Japan, July 13, 2026. Yokota Air Base plays a strong role in helping maintain the U.S. and Japan alliance, which improves the ability to maintain safe and stable air and space dominance throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)