ACC 1D7 Mission Functional Manager visits Moody Air Force Base

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Jensen, Air Combat Command 1D7 mission functional manager, speaks with Maj. Ron Cadelina, 23rd Communications Squadron Commander, before a briefing at Moody Air Force Base, July 8, 2026. Jensen visited multiple units across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)