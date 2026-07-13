U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Jensen, Air Combat Command 1D7 mission functional manager, participates in a discussion with members of the 820th Combat Operations Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, July 8, 2026. Jensen visited multiple units across the installation to engage with Airmen, discuss professional development and gain a firsthand understanding of how communications and cyber professionals support mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 15:40
|Photo ID:
|9812605
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-XU250-1743
|Resolution:
|7665x5110
|Size:
|7.07 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC 1D7 Mission Functional Manager visits Moody Air Force Base [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jason Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ACC 1D7 Mission Functional Manager visits Moody Air Force Base
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