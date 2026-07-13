ACC 1D7 Mission Functional Manager visits Moody Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Jensen, Air Combat Command 1D7 mission functional manager, participates in a discussion with members of the 820th Combat Operations Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, July 8, 2026. Jensen visited multiple units across the installation to engage with Airmen, discuss professional development and gain a firsthand understanding of how communications and cyber professionals support mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)