ACC 1D7 Mission Functional Manager visits Moody Air Force Base

Photo By Airman Jason Delgado | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Jensen, Air Combat Command 1D7 mission functional manager, presents a coin to Staff Sgt. Andrew Delgado, assigned to the 820th Combat Operations Squadron, at Moody Air Force Base, July 8, 2026. Jensen recognized Delgado for his outstanding performance and contributions to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Chief Master Sgt. Adam Jensen, Air Combat Command’s Cyber Defense Operations (1D7) Functional Manager, visited Moody Air Force Base, July 8, 2026, to engage with Airmen and leaders while gaining firsthand insight into how communications and cyber professionals enable the installation’s diverse mission set.

During the visit, Jensen participated in an all call with Airmen, toured the 23d Communications Squadron, 820th Combat Operations Squadron and 38th Rescue Squadron, to recognize outstanding performers. He also met with Airmen to discuss career field priorities, professional development and the evolving role of the 1D7 community across Air Combat Command.

Jensen began his tour at the 23d Communications Squadron, where he met with Airmen to discuss career field updates, mission challenges and the evolving role of the 1D7 community. The engagement gave Airmen an opportunity to ask questions, provide feedback and discuss how the squadron supports communication operations across Moody.

“We have one of the most diverse portfolios of any Air Force specialty,” Jensen said. “Our Airmen are spread across multiple organizations, enabling different missions, so it’s important for us to get out, advocate for them and help them understand why they’re important to the bigger picture.”

At the 820th Combat Operations Squadron, Jensen met with cyber defense operators who support the squadron's mission by securing and maintaining communications systems. Their role helps ensure mission partners have reliable access to information and networks needed to accomplish the mission.

Jensen also visited the 38th Rescue Squadron, where communications and cyber Airmen support personnel recovery operations by maintaining the systems that allow rescue forces to communicate, coordinate and execute missions. The visit highlighted the role 1D7 Airmen play in enabling rescue forces and ensuring they have reliable communications to accomplish the mission.

Beyond providing career field updates, the engagement allowed Jensen to continue conversations with Airmen serving in different organizations across the installation.

“It gave 1D7 members across the installation an opportunity to receive the latest information regarding the career field directly from someone involved with the changes,” said Master Sgt. Christopher Blackwell, 23d Communications Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of data operations. Blackwell said the engagement also allowed Airmen to provide feedback directly to the MAJCOM level on challenges affecting their squadrons.

Throughout the tour, Jensen observed daily operations, met with Airmen in their work centers and answered questions about the future of the 1D7 career field. The discussions created an opportunity to exchange ideas, address challenges and reinforce the importance of developing mission-ready communications and cyber professionals capable of supporting operations across the Air Force.

“A lot of our Airmen don’t have a senior enlisted leader from the 1D7 community in their organization,” Jensen said. “That’s why it’s important for me to get out and talk to them.”

Jensen said those conversations help explain career field changes, gather feedback from Airmen and communicate the long-term vision for the 1D7 enterprise.

“Visits like this give the mission functional manager a chance to get a better understanding of each unit’s mission by seeing how they execute it,” Blackwell said. “It also provides information to Airmen regarding the future of their AFSC so they can take the initiative to adjust their development accordingly.”

Throughout the tour, Jensen said he was impressed by the passion Airmen displayed in their work and the connection they had to the installation’s mission.

“The pride that I saw here is really remarkable,” Jensen said. “The way you get the highest quality work is by tying Airmen into the mission and helping them understand why their role matters. Here at Moody, there are so many visible reminders of the impact everybody has on the fight.”

Jensen also recognized several Airmen with challenge coins for their performance, professionalism, and dedication to the mission. The presentation highlighted the importance of recognizing Airmen whose performance directly contributes to mission success across the installation.

The engagement underscored ACC’s commitment to developing combat-ready communications and cyber professionals through mentorship, professional development and direct engagement with Airmen across the command.