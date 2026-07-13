U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Jensen, Air Combat Command 1D7 mission functional manager, presents a coin to Staff Sgt. Andrew Delgado, assigned to the 820th Combat Operations Squadron, at Moody Air Force Base, July 8, 2026. Jensen recognized Delgado for his outstanding performance and contributions to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 15:40
|Photo ID:
|9812586
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-XU250-2048
|Resolution:
|6827x4551
|Size:
|6.91 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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ACC 1D7 Mission Functional Manager visits Moody Air Force Base
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