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    ACC 1D7 Mission Functional Manager visits Moody Air Force Base [Image 5 of 5]

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    ACC 1D7 Mission Functional Manager visits Moody Air Force Base

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Airman Jason Delgado 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Jensen, Air Combat Command 1D7 mission functional manager, presents a coin to Staff Sgt. Andrew Delgado, assigned to the 820th Combat Operations Squadron, at Moody Air Force Base, July 8, 2026. Jensen recognized Delgado for his outstanding performance and contributions to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 15:40
    Photo ID: 9812586
    VIRIN: 260708-F-XU250-2048
    Resolution: 6827x4551
    Size: 6.91 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ACC 1D7 Mission Functional Manager visits Moody Air Force Base [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jason Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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