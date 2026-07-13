ACC 1D7 Mission Functional Manager visits Moody Air Force Base

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Jensen, Air Combat Command 1D7 mission functional manager, speaks with Airmen during an all call at Moody Air Force Base, July 8, 2026. Jensen met with Airmen to discuss career field priorities, professional development and the evolving role of communications and cyber professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)