ACC 1D7 Mission Functional Manager visits Moody Air Force Base

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Jensen, Air Combat Command 1D7 mission functional manager, poses for a group photo with Airmen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 8, 2026. During his visit, Jensen met with Airmen across the installation to discuss professional development, recognize outstanding performers and gain a firsthand understanding of the missions supported by the 1D7 career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)