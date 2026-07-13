Chaos, an American Red Cross therapy dog, sits on the flightline at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 8, 2026. Therapy dogs help create a relaxed atmosphere, allowing service members to unwind and connect with the animals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)
A photo of a woman and dog sitting on the flightline.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 17:02
|Photo ID:
|9808573
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-XB439-1289
|Resolution:
|5674x3783
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for Squadron morale boost [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Braxton Grant-Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for squadron morale boost
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