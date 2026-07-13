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    437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for Squadron morale boost [Image 1 of 7]

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    437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for Squadron morale boost

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant-Stokes 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Members of the American Red Cross prepare Chaos, an American Red Cross therapy dog, to visit the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 9, 2026. Chaos’ visits help boost morale and foster a relaxed environment for Airmen while supporting the installation’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 17:02
    Photo ID: 9808565
    VIRIN: 260708-F-XB439-1023
    Resolution: 5579x3719
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for Squadron morale boost [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Braxton Grant-Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for Squadron morale boost
    437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for Squadron morale boost
    437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for Squadron morale boost
    437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for Squadron morale boost
    437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for Squadron morale boost
    437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for Squadron morale boost
    437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for Squadron morale boost

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    437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for squadron morale boost

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    American Red Cross
    Joint Base Charleston

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