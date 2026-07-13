Members of the American Red Cross prepare Chaos, an American Red Cross therapy dog, to visit the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 9, 2026. Chaos’ visits help boost morale and foster a relaxed environment for Airmen while supporting the installation’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 17:02
|Photo ID:
|9808565
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-XB439-1023
|Resolution:
|5579x3719
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for Squadron morale boost [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Braxton Grant-Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for squadron morale boost
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