437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for squadron morale boost

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Members of the American Red Cross prepare Chaos, an American Red Cross therapy dog, to visit the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 9, 2026. Chaos’ visits help boost morale and foster a relaxed environment for Airmen while supporting the installation’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)