437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for squadron morale boost

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron interacts with an American Red Cross therapy dog at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 8, 2026. Therapy dogs help create a relaxed atmosphere, allowing service members to unwind and connect with the animals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)