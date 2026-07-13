U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Matthew Koscielski, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, interacts with Chaos, an American Red Cross therapy dog, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 8, 2026. Chaos’ visits help boost morale and foster a relaxed environment for Airmen while supporting the installation’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 17:02
|Photo ID:
|9808569
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-XB439-1113
|Resolution:
|3046x2031
|Size:
|988.85 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for Squadron morale boost [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Braxton Grant-Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for squadron morale boost
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