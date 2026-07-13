437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for squadron morale boost

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U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Matthew Koscielski, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, interacts with Chaos, an American Red Cross therapy dog, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 8, 2026. Chaos’ visits help boost morale and foster a relaxed environment for Airmen while supporting the installation’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)