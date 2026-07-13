U.S. Airmen grab refreshments during a morale event hosted by the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and the American Red Cross at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 9, 2026. The event featured visitations throughout the squadron with Chaos, an American Red Cross therapy dog. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 17:02
|Photo ID:
|9808566
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-XB439-1072
|Resolution:
|4089x2726
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for Squadron morale boost [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Braxton Grant-Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for squadron morale boost
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