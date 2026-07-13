437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for squadron morale boost

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U.S. Airmen grab refreshments during a morale event hosted by the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and the American Red Cross at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 9, 2026. The event featured visitations throughout the squadron with Chaos, an American Red Cross therapy dog. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)