437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and American Red Cross collaborate for squadron morale boost

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Chaos, an American Red Cross therapy dog, interacts with service members at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 8, 2026. Chaos’ visits help boost morale and foster a relaxed environment for Airmen while supporting the installation’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)