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    Joint Enlistment Ceremony at Chicagoland Speedway 2026 [Image 3 of 10]

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    Joint Enlistment Ceremony at Chicagoland Speedway 2026

    JOLIET, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Photo by Andaman Gaines 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes

    Joliet, Ill. – U.S. Navy recruiters and Future Sailors celebrate following a joint enlistment ceremony hosted by the United States Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM) at Chicagoland Speedway prior to the Eero 400 NASCAR Cup Series race. The ceremony brought together enlistees from multiple branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, with seven Future Sailors officially beginning their journey in the U.S. Navy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 16:50
    Photo ID: 9808561
    VIRIN: 260705-N-KM164-2107
    Resolution: 5720x4576
    Size: 7.52 MB
    Location: JOLIET, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Enlistment Ceremony at Chicagoland Speedway 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by Andaman Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Enlistment Ceremony at Chicagoland Speedway 2026
    Joint Enlistment Ceremony at Chicagoland Speedway 2026
    Joint Enlistment Ceremony at Chicagoland Speedway 2026
    Joint Enlistment Ceremony at Chicagoland Speedway 2026
    Joint Enlistment Ceremony at Chicagoland Speedway 2026
    Joint Enlistment Ceremony at Chicagoland Speedway 2026
    Joint Enlistment Ceremony at Chicagoland Speedway 2026
    Joint Enlistment Ceremony at Chicagoland Speedway 2026
    Joint Enlistment Ceremony at Chicagoland Speedway 2026
    Joint Enlistment Ceremony at Chicagoland Speedway 2026

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