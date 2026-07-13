Joint Enlistment Ceremony at Chicagoland Speedway 2026

Joliet, Ill. – Machinist's Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Jordan Summers speaks with race fans at Chicagoland Speedway during the Eero 400 NASCAR Cup Series race. U.S. Navy recruiters engaged with attendees throughout the event, sharing information about Navy careers and supporting a joint enlistment ceremony hosted by the United States Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM).
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 16:50
|Photo ID:
|9808559
|VIRIN:
|260705-N-KM164-3991
|Resolution:
|5754x4603
|Size:
|5.73 MB
|Location:
|JOLIET, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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