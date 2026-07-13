Joint Enlistment Ceremony at Chicagoland Speedway 2026

Joliet, Ill. – U.S. Navy recruiters pose in front of a NASCAR Cup Series flag at Chicagoland Speedway prior to the Eero 400 NASCAR Cup Series race. The event marked the return of the NASCAR Cup Series to Chicagoland Speedway for the first time since 2019, providing recruiters an opportunity to engage with race fans and support a joint enlistment ceremony hosted by the United States Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM).
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 16:50
|Photo ID:
|9808545
|VIRIN:
|260705-N-KM164-2646
|Resolution:
|6172x4938
|Size:
|8.79 MB
|Location:
|JOLIET, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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