Joint Enlistment Ceremony at Chicagoland Speedway 2026

Joliet, Ill. – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Natasha Watson poses for a photo with Bugs Bunny at Chicagoland Speedway during the Eero 400 NASCAR Cup Series race. U.S. Navy recruiters participated in race-day activities and engaged with attendees while supporting a joint enlistment ceremony hosted by the United States Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM).
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 16:50
|Photo ID:
|9808552
|VIRIN:
|260705-N-KM164-1555
|Resolution:
|6027x4822
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|JOLIET, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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