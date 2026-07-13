Joint Enlistment Ceremony at Chicagoland Speedway 2026

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Joliet, Ill. – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Natasha Watson poses for a photo with Bugs Bunny at Chicagoland Speedway during the Eero 400 NASCAR Cup Series race. U.S. Navy recruiters participated in race-day activities and engaged with attendees while supporting a joint enlistment ceremony hosted by the United States Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM).