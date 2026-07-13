Joint Enlistment Ceremony at Chicagoland Speedway 2026

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Joliet, Ill. – Future Sailors listen during a pre-ceremony brief before participating in a joint enlistment ceremony hosted by the United States Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM) at Chicagoland Speedway prior to the Eero 400 NASCAR Cup Series race. The ceremony brought together enlistees from multiple branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, with seven Future Sailors preparing to take the Oath of Enlistment and begin their military service.