Joint Enlistment Ceremony at Chicagoland Speedway 2026

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Joliet, Ill. – A Future Sailor raises their right hand and repeats the Oath of Enlistment during a joint enlistment ceremony hosted by the United States Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM) at Chicagoland Speedway prior to the Eero 400 NASCAR Cup Series race. The ceremony brought together enlistees from multiple branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, with seven Future Sailors officially beginning their journey in the U.S. Navy.