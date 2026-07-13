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    Construction Continues Around the Clock at Dry Dock 5 (P-209) [Image 6 of 6]

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    Construction Continues Around the Clock at Dry Dock 5 (P-209)

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Jhewel Felipe 

    Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    Multiple 137-foot crane rail piles stand ready for installation during overnight construction operations at Dry Dock 5 (P-209) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 9, 2026. The piles are driven approximately 125 feet into the ground to support the future crane rail system. (U.S. Navy photo by Jhewel Felipe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 16:44
    Photo ID: 9808544
    VIRIN: 260709-N-HT002-1006
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 8.92 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Construction Continues Around the Clock at Dry Dock 5 (P-209) [Image 6 of 6], by Jhewel Felipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Construction Continues Around the Clock at Dry Dock 5 (P-209)
    Construction Continues Around the Clock at Dry Dock 5 (P-209)
    Construction Continues Around the Clock at Dry Dock 5 (P-209)
    Construction Continues Around the Clock at Dry Dock 5 (P-209)
    Construction Continues Around the Clock at Dry Dock 5 (P-209)
    Construction Continues Around the Clock at Dry Dock 5 (P-209)

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