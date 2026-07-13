Construction Continues Around the Clock at Dry Dock 5 (P-209)

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Multiple 137-foot crane rail piles stand ready for installation during overnight construction operations at Dry Dock 5 (P-209) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 9, 2026. The piles are driven approximately 125 feet into the ground to support the future crane rail system. (U.S. Navy photo by Jhewel Felipe)