Multiple 137-foot crane rail piles stand ready for installation during overnight construction operations at Dry Dock 5 (P-209) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 9, 2026. The piles are driven approximately 125 feet into the ground to support the future crane rail system. (U.S. Navy photo by Jhewel Felipe)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 16:44
|Photo ID:
|9808544
|VIRIN:
|260709-N-HT002-1006
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|8.92 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction Continues Around the Clock at Dry Dock 5 (P-209) [Image 6 of 6], by Jhewel Felipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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