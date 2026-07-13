Construction crews position a 137-foot crane rail pile during overnight operations at Dry Dock 5 (P-209) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 9, 2026. The piles are driven approximately 125 feet into the ground to support the future crane rail system for the Navy's largest military construction project. (U.S. Navy photo by Jhewel Felipe)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 16:44
|Photo ID:
|9808539
|VIRIN:
|260709-N-HT002-1005
|Resolution:
|5674x3783
|Size:
|11.81 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction Continues Around the Clock at Dry Dock 5 (P-209) [Image 6 of 6], by Jhewel Felipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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