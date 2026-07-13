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    Construction Continues Around the Clock at Dry Dock 5 (P-209) [Image 5 of 6]

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    Construction Continues Around the Clock at Dry Dock 5 (P-209)

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Jhewel Felipe 

    Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    Construction crews position a 137-foot crane rail pile during overnight operations at Dry Dock 5 (P-209) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 9, 2026. The piles are driven approximately 125 feet into the ground to support the future crane rail system for the Navy's largest military construction project. (U.S. Navy photo by Jhewel Felipe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 16:44
    Photo ID: 9808539
    VIRIN: 260709-N-HT002-1005
    Resolution: 5674x3783
    Size: 11.81 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Construction Continues Around the Clock at Dry Dock 5 (P-209) [Image 6 of 6], by Jhewel Felipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Construction Continues Around the Clock at Dry Dock 5 (P-209)
    Construction Continues Around the Clock at Dry Dock 5 (P-209)
    Construction Continues Around the Clock at Dry Dock 5 (P-209)
    Construction Continues Around the Clock at Dry Dock 5 (P-209)
    Construction Continues Around the Clock at Dry Dock 5 (P-209)
    Construction Continues Around the Clock at Dry Dock 5 (P-209)

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