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    733d Mission Support Group welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5]

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    733d Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Col Laura Hutchinson, 733d Mission Support Group outgoing commander, speaks during the 733d MSG change of command ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 16, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are a time-honored military tradition that formally signifies the transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 08:20
    Photo ID: 9807379
    VIRIN: 260616-F-VW821-1383
    Resolution: 2160x1440
    Size: 762.48 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    733d Mission Support Group welcomes new commander
    733d Mission Support Group welcomes new commander
    733d Mission Support Group welcomes new commander
    733d Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

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    733d Mission Support Group
    733d MSG
    change of command
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