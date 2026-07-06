U.S. Army Col Laura Hutchinson, 733d Mission Support Group outgoing commander, speaks during the 733d MSG change of command ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 16, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are a time-honored military tradition that formally signifies the transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 08:20
|Photo ID:
|9807379
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-VW821-1383
|Resolution:
|2160x1440
|Size:
|762.48 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 733d Mission Support Group welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.