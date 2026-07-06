733d Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

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U.S. Army Col. Laura Hutchinson, 733d Mission Support Group outgoing commander, listens to Col. Jacob Roper, 733d MSG incoming commander, during the 733d MSG change of command ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 16, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of leadership while reinforcing the unit’s continued commitment to readiness and mission command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)