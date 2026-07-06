U.S. Army Col. Laura Hutchinson, 733d Mission Support Group outgoing commander, passes the colors to U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 633d Air Base Wing installation commander, during the 733d MSG change of command ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 16, 2026. The passing of the colors formally transfers responsibility, authority and accountability to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 08:20
|Photo ID:
|9807374
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-VW821-1241
|Resolution:
|1355x1440
|Size:
|723.87 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 733d Mission Support Group welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.