U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 633d Air Base Wing installation commander, passes the colors to U.S. Army Col. Jacob Roper, 733d Mission Support Group incoming commander, during the 733d MSG change of command ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 16, 2026. Change of command ceremonies formally transfer unit leadership, authority and responsibility, reinforcing readiness and continuity across the group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Goodman)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 08:20
|Photo ID:
|9807372
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-AT808-1030
|Resolution:
|3015x3293
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 733d Mission Support Group welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Chloe Goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.