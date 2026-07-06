733d Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 633d Air Base Wing installation commander, passes the colors to U.S. Army Col. Jacob Roper, 733d Mission Support Group incoming commander, during the 733d MSG change of command ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 16, 2026. Change of command ceremonies formally transfer unit leadership, authority and responsibility, reinforcing readiness and continuity across the group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Goodman)