U.S. Army Col. Jacob Roper, 733d Mission Support Group incoming commander, speaks during the 733d MSG change of command ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 16, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are a time-honored military tradition that formally signifies the transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Goodman)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 08:20
|Photo ID:
|9807373
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-AT808-1041
|Resolution:
|4562x3094
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 733d Mission Support Group welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Chloe Goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.