733d Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

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U.S. Army Col. Jacob Roper, 733d Mission Support Group incoming commander, speaks during the 733d MSG change of command ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 16, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are a time-honored military tradition that formally signifies the transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Goodman)