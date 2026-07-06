35th Fighter Wing Commander Completes Fini Flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, gives the Samurai Horns while taxiing an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a fini flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 7, 2026. The flight concluded Davidson's flying duties at Misawa Air Base before his departure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)