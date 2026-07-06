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    35th Fighter Wing Commander Completes Fini Flight [Image 5 of 5]

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    35th Fighter Wing Commander Completes Fini Flight

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, gives the Samurai Horns while taxiing an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a fini flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 7, 2026. The flight concluded Davidson's flying duties at Misawa Air Base before his departure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.12.2026 21:57
    Photo ID: 9807006
    VIRIN: 260707-F-LO593-1222
    Resolution: 3185x2119
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, 35th Fighter Wing Commander Completes Fini Flight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Fighter Wing Commander Completes Fini Flight

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    35th Fighter Wing
    Fini Flight
    Wild Weasel
    Misawa Air Base
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