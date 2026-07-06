35th Fighter Wing Commander Completes Fini Flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, adjusts his flight gear before a fini flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 7, 2026. The sortie marked Davidson's final flight before departing Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)