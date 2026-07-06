U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, adjusts his flight gear before a fini flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 7, 2026. The sortie marked Davidson's final flight before departing Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2026 21:57
|Photo ID:
|9806988
|VIRIN:
|260707-F-LO593-1015
|Resolution:
|4015x2671
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th Fighter Wing Commander Completes Fini Flight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.