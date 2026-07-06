35th Fighter Wing Commander Completes Fini Flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, taxis an F-16 Fighting Falcon during his fini flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 7, 2026. The sortie marked the conclusion of Davidson's time flying at Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)