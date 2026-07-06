Date Taken: 07.06.2026 Date Posted: 07.12.2026 21:57 Photo ID: 9807003 VIRIN: 260707-F-LO593-1040 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.33 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 35th Fighter Wing Commander Completes Fini Flight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.