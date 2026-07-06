U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, climbs into an F-16 Fighting Falcon before a fini flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 7, 2026. The flight concluded Davidson's final flying mission at Misawa Air Base before his departure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2026 21:57
|Photo ID:
|9807004
|VIRIN:
|260707-F-LO593-1083
|Resolution:
|5450x3626
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 35th Fighter Wing Commander Completes Fini Flight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.