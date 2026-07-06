Blood Drive at Muniz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Celestial Moore, medical laboratory technician, Lackland Medical Diagnostics and Therapeutic Squadron, organizes medical equipment during a blood drive event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 11, 2026. The Armed Services Blood Program held a blood drive at the 156th Wing to collect, test, and distribute vital blood products for service members, veterans, and military families worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez)