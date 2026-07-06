Blood Drive at Muniz

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez, public affairs specialist, 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and Civ. Jaqueline Vail, medical laboratory technician, Fort Bliss Blood Donor Center, conduct blood donation during a blood drive event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 11, 2026. The Armed Services Blood Program held an event at the 156th Wing to collect, test, and distribute vital blood products for service members, veterans, and military families worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)