Blood Drive at Muniz

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A detailed photo of blood collection bags taken during a blood drive event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 11, 2026. The Armed Services Blood Program held an event at the 156th Wing to collect, test, and distribute vital blood products for service members, veterans, and military families worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez)