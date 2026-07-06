Blood Drive at Muniz

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Emire Rodriguez, medical administrative office, 156th Medical Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and Alexandra Rodriguez, medical laboratory technician, Lackland Medical Diagnostics and Therapeutic Squadron, conduct blood donation during a blood drive event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 11, 2026. The Armed Services Blood Program held an event at the 156th Wing to collect, test, and distribute vital blood products for service members, veterans, and military families worldwide.