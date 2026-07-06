(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Blood Drive at Muniz [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Blood Drive at Muniz

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Emire Rodriguez, medical administrative office, 156th Medical Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and Alexandra Rodriguez, medical laboratory technician, Lackland Medical Diagnostics and Therapeutic Squadron, conduct blood donation during a blood drive event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 11, 2026. The Armed Services Blood Program held an event at the 156th Wing to collect, test, and distribute vital blood products for service members, veterans, and military families worldwide.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 08:55
    Photo ID: 9801144
    VIRIN: 260611-Z-PB419-1018
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blood Drive at Muniz [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Victor Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blood Drive at Muniz
    Blood Drive at Muniz
    Blood Drive at Muniz
    Blood Drive at Muniz
    Blood Drive at Muniz
    Blood Drive at Muniz
    Blood Drive at Muniz
    Blood Drive at Muniz
    Blood Drive at Muniz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros
    Siempre Adelante

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery