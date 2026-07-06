Blood Drive at Muniz

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Santiago, wing inspections coordinator, 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard and U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Second Class Devonte Johnson, medical laboratory technician, Lackland Medical Diagnostics and therapeutic Squadron, carry out a preliminary health assessment during the blood drive event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 11, 2026. The Armed Services Blood Program held a blood drive at the Muñiz Air National Guard Base to collect, test, and distribute vital blood products for service members, veterans, and military families worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez)