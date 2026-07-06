Blood Drive at Muniz

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U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Juan Santos, aerospace medical technician, 156th Medical Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard and Senior Airman Julio De Leon, medical laboratory technician, Lackland Medical Diagnostics and therapeutic Squadron, conduct blood donation during the blood drive event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 11, 2026. The Armed Services Blood Program held an event at the Muñiz Air National Guard Base to collect, test, and distribute vital blood products for service members, veterans, and military families worldwide.