Malmstrom Airmen celebrate Nation's 250th anniversary with Great Falls community

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U.S. Air Force Col. Aaron Baum, 341st Missile Wing deputy commander, exchanges high-fives with a group of children during a parade in Great Falls, Montana, July 4, 2026. Baum and other members assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base joined community members during the parade to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell)