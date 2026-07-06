U.S. Air Force Col. Aaron Baum, 341st Missile Wing deputy commander, exchanges high-fives with a group of children during a parade in Great Falls, Montana, July 4, 2026. Baum and other members assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base joined community members during the parade to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 16:05
|Photo ID:
|9799712
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-PI908-1012
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|682.84 KB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmstrom Airmen celebrate Nation's 250th anniversary with Great Falls community [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.