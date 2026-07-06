U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Timothy Zeliff, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, participates in a parade in Great Falls, Montana, July 4, 2026. Malmstrom Air Force Base’s participation in community events is intended to underscore an enduring commitment to the American people and highlight the professionalism, readiness, and excellence of today’s Airmen and Guardians as they carry forward a legacy of service exemplified by our founders in 1776. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 16:06
|Photo ID:
|9799710
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-PI908-1006
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|780.95 KB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmstrom Airmen celebrate Nation's 250th anniversary with Great Falls community [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.