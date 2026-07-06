Malmstrom Airmen celebrate Nation's 250th anniversary with Great Falls community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Timothy Zeliff, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, participates in a parade in Great Falls, Montana, July 4, 2026. Malmstrom Air Force Base’s participation in community events is intended to underscore an enduring commitment to the American people and highlight the professionalism, readiness, and excellence of today’s Airmen and Guardians as they carry forward a legacy of service exemplified by our founders in 1776. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell)