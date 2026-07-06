U.S. Air Force Col. David Wyrick, 341st Missile Wing commander, greets crowd members during a parade in Great Falls, Montana, July 4, 2026. Wyrick participated in the city’s annual celebration as the new 341 MW commander, connecting with residents and reinforcing the partnership between Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Great Falls community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 16:05
|Photo ID:
|9799711
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-PI908-1010
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|817.21 KB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmstrom Airmen celebrate Nation's 250th anniversary with Great Falls community [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.