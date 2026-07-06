Malmstrom Airmen celebrate Nation's 250th anniversary with Great Falls community

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U.S. Air Force Col. David Wyrick, 341st Missile Wing commander, greets crowd members during a parade in Great Falls, Montana, July 4, 2026. Wyrick participated in the city’s annual celebration as the new 341 MW commander, connecting with residents and reinforcing the partnership between Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Great Falls community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell)