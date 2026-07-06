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    Malmstrom Airmen celebrate Nation's 250th anniversary with Great Falls community [Image 1 of 5]

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    Malmstrom Airmen celebrate Nation's 250th anniversary with Great Falls community

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell 

    341st Missile Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Levi Womack, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, hands out candy to children during a parade in Great Falls, Montana, July 4, 2026. As the nation commemorated its 250th anniversary, Malmstrom Air Force Base members demonstrated their history and enduring commitment to defending freedom and supporting the nation’s independence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 16:05
    Photo ID: 9799707
    VIRIN: 260704-F-PI908-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 764.07 KB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Malmstrom Airmen celebrate Nation's 250th anniversary with Great Falls community [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Malmstrom Airmen celebrate Nation's 250th anniversary with Great Falls community
    Malmstrom Airmen celebrate Nation's 250th anniversary with Great Falls community
    Malmstrom Airmen celebrate Nation's 250th anniversary with Great Falls community
    Malmstrom Airmen celebrate Nation's 250th anniversary with Great Falls community
    Malmstrom Airmen celebrate Nation's 250th anniversary with Great Falls community

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    TAGS

    Great Falls
    Malmstrom Air Force Base
    Community engagement
    341st Missile Wing
    Montana
    250th Independence Day

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