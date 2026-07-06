U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Levi Womack, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, hands out candy to children during a parade in Great Falls, Montana, July 4, 2026. As the nation commemorated its 250th anniversary, Malmstrom Air Force Base members demonstrated their history and enduring commitment to defending freedom and supporting the nation’s independence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 16:05
|Photo ID:
|9799707
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-PI908-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|764.07 KB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmstrom Airmen celebrate Nation's 250th anniversary with Great Falls community [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.